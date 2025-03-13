Go on live Today the Pedro Sánchez Contact Round With nine parties to address European security and defense spending, with the last hour of his meeting with Feijóo and the leaders of the rest of the formations today.

10:18 Reception on the staircase, brief greeting and inn The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is already inside the Moncloa Palace for his meeting with Pedro Sánchez on the Ukraine War and the Rearme Plan promoted by Brussels. The president has received him at the Complex Access Staircase, where they have exchanged a brief greeting and perched before the photographers before accessing the interior to begin the meeting. Inform Pilar de la Cuesta. (Photo: Jaime Garcia)

10:16 Defense spending, another difference between the two great Spanish games Sánchez and Feijóo already debate, but will something productive come out? It seems not. The popular already expressed their position at the meeting at the meeting. “After fifteen months without calling, he does it now to ask because he needs us,” explains a person from the nearby circle of the popular, skeptical leader for what can happen in the Moncloa. «Something so important cannot be dispatched in twenty minutes and without a previous job, without information, without knowing what we are going to talk about. It is not serious, ”says other sources consulted that anticipate the failure of the meeting. In no case is the PP out of there with a pact. “We are not going to issue any blank check,” Cuca Gamarra, his general secretary, at the beginning of the week. Inform Emilio V. Escudero. (Photo Jaime Garcia)

09:46 All prepared for the arrival of Feijóo and the first turn of the contact round Everything ready in the Moncloa Palace for the Round of Contacts that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will maintain, with the leaders and spokesmen of all parliamentary groups, except Vox. The first to meet with the chief of the Executive will be the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, cited at 10 am at the Presidential Palace. Inform Pilar de la Cuesta. Then Gabriel Rufián (ERC) and Miriam Nogueras (Junts) will arrive, before the first recess of the day.

09:17 Schedule, order of the groups and positions with which they arrive Here is the essential guide to follow this political day: the schedule, who arrives at La Moncloa and the position he has announced before attending Sánchez.

09:16 Sanchez looks for another blank check for defense spending The President of the Government granted this Thursday 180 minutes to meet with nine parties without any known specific proposal and to save another Brete. They report Mariano Alonso, Emilio V. Escudero, Juan Casillas, Patricia Romero and Pilar de la Cuesta.