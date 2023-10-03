Iturgaiz says that the time has come to take over in the Basque PP so that another person leads the formation

The president of the Basque PP, Carlos Iturgaiz, pointed out this Tuesday that once he “has met his objectives” when he took charge of the party, the time has come to “take over” and for another person to lead the party. In an interview on Onda Vasca, Iturgaiz indicated that when the PP asked him to take the reins of training in Euskadi, “the train was derailed and had to be put back on the track.” “The time has come, because the train is on the track, the Basque PP is strong, united and stable,” remarked Iturgaiz, who detailed that he will be “president of the parliamentary group until Basque elections are called,” which he believes will “They will be before Easter.”

The still leader of the Basque PP has indicated that he has done his “grain of sand” so that the formation has gone from “irrelevance to relevance”, since in the last elections it has risen in councilors, in junteros and is key in the elections. Boards of Gipuzkoa, in the City Council of Vitoria and in Durango, among others. Iturgaiz has detailed that it is his decision that he had spoken about with the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and he was waiting to make the decisions until the elections and the investiture were over.

In the PP there are four congresses that remain to be held, in Euskadi, Catalonia, Asturias and La Rioja, and it was time because the regional elections are on the horizon and the PP has to be prepared with a candidate for lehendakari. Iturgaiz explained that tomorrow a regional board of directors will be held in Vitoria to convene the congress, which will include the deputy secretary of organization of the PP, Miguel Tellado, and then the deadlines for submitting candidatures will open. (Agencies)