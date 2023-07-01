The South American Cup 2023 enters direct elimination rounds and a week after what will be the round of 16 draw that will take place next Wednesday, July 5 in Luque, Paraguay, where they will confirm how each of the keys that will begin to be played in August.
Those who came second in the group stage will play a round of playoffs, round trip, with teams from the Libertadores Cupthat is, between July 12 and 19.
In this way, in 90min we will tell you how the keys are and the dates of the matches for the playoffs between the participating teams of the South American Cup and the teams from Copa Libertadores.
Who will play the round of 16 playoffs of the Copa Sudamericana?
Seconds of the South American
Tiger
Italian Audax
San Lorenzo
Emelec
Botafogo
Students
academic
America MG
Third of the Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
Freedom
Patronage
Independent Medellin
nublense
corinthians
Colo Colo
Barcelona from Guayaquil
Who will play the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 16 playoffs?
The South American 2023 round of 16 playoff crosses will be predeterminedthat is, without the need for a draw, according to the position and performance of each team in the group stage of the South American and the Libertadores.
The eight seconds of South American They will have home-field advantage over the third parties of the Libertadores and will face each other as follows: the best second in the South American Cup will play against the worst third in the Libertadores; second best second vs second worst third and so onuntil completing the eight matches.
When will the Copa Sudamericana 2023 round of 16 playoffs take place?
Prior to the round of 16, the playoffs will be played with round-trip matches that will take place the week of Wednesday, July 12, and the second leg, on Wednesday the 19th of the same month.
How were the 2023 Copa Sudamericana round of 16 playoff crosses defined?
students vs. Barcelona from Guayaquil
America MG vs. Colo Colo
Italian Audax vs. nublense
University (P) vs. corinthians
tiger vs. Freedom
Botafogo vs. Patronage
Emelec vs. Sporting Cristal
Saint Lawrence vs. DIM
