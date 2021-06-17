Euro 2021 continues to advance and enters its decisive moment. Once the matches of the penultimate day of the group stage are concluding, several teams have already secured their place in the round of 16. We review when they are played, how the draw is and which teams will be in the next round.

Teams qualified for the round of 16

Group A

B Group

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

When are the eighths of the Eurocup played?

The round of 16 of the Eurocup They will start on Saturday, June 26 and will run until Tuesday, June 29. There will be two matches each day at two different times: the first at 6:00 p.m. and the second of the day at 9:00 p.m.

June 26th

2nd group A – 2nd group B (18:00, Amsterdam)

1st group A – 2nd group C (21:00, London)

June 27th

1st group C – 3rd group D / E / F (18:00, Budapest)

1Group B – 3Group A / D / E / F (21:00, Seville)

June 28th

twoGroup D – 2Group E (18:00, Copenhagen)

1Group F – 3Group A / B / C (21:00, Bucharest)

June 29

1Group D – 2Group F (18:00, London)

1Group E – 3Group A / B / C / D (21:00, Glasgow)

