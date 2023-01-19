Villarreal and Real Madrid are meeting in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. At the moment the yellows prevail 2-1. A great goal from Capoue as soon as the match began and another from Chukwueze, assisted by Gerard Moreno, had put Villarreal on the right track in the first half. Vinicius has closed the gap in the second half, adding emotion to the clash. The yellows, very inspired with the ball, had a great first half, but lost Albiol and Foyth through injury. The madridistas are confirming the bad image given in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona and they need a win at the Estadio de la Cerámica to avoid saying goodbye to another competition. Opposite is a rising Villarreal, which has never been a very cup-bearing team but has already beaten the whites in the league this month. Ancelotti, who has left Modric in Madrid to rest him, has put Asensio and Ceballos in search of a comeback.

