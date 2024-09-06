The second Free Practice session of the French Round ended once again with a BMW at the top of the timesheets, but in this case with the best time of Michael van der Mark. The Dutchman completed with a best time of 1:36.010, but the outcome of the session was overshadowed by the general scare for the very bad accident that occurred to Toprak Razgatlioglu, miraculously without consequences for the Turkish driver.

The leader of the standings violently hit the inside wall of turn 14 at the height of the airbag at high speed, getting up on his legs and continuing on foot towards the ambulance, taking off his helmet by himself without the help of the emergency personnel. An episode that generated a great collective fear and that excluded Razgatlioglu from the standings, given that at the time of the accident he had not yet recorded any timed lap.

A much less serious fall and also without consequences for Alvaro Bautista, who slipped on turn 8 during acceleration. The Spaniard closed the session in sixth position, with his teammate Nicolò Bulega 2nd and a tenth behind Van der Mark, with the front row completed by Gerloff, also in this case among the top three like this morning. With the Free Practice on Friday closed, Superbike will return to the track tomorrow morning before the appointment with the Superpole, scheduled for 11:00 on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max.

Magny-Cours 2024, FP2 ranking