On Monday, the Federal Interblock -which brings together Lavagnists, Cordobans and Socialists- asked Sergio Massa to convene a special session for this Thursday at 12 o’clock in order to discuss the extension of the biofuels law. He did it without Juntos por el Cambio, who today presented his own request to meet the same day, but an hour before. In addition to biofuels, they want to debate a battery of projects linked to Covid.

The negotiations that both blocs – through the radical Mario Negri and the Lavagnista Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez – had been holding to make a joint call to put the Frente de Todos on the ropes failed. “They did not agree between themselves and they cut themselves“, they pointed out in JxC.

The truth is that the Cordovan who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti first and presented on Monday a request for a session headed by the president of that interblock, Eduardo “Bali” Bucca, which had the signature of the rest of the members of the bench, less Rodriguez.

But this Tuesday, Together for Change, sent Massa his own request for a special session for the same day but an hour before the one requested by the feds.

In addition to the extension of the biofuels law, he added four projects more linked to the management of the pandemic. Among them, the requests for reports to the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Health Carla Vizzotti and the text to create a commission to control the purchase of vaccines.

JxC requested a special session for Thursday 25. It is essential to extend the law of #Biofuels and also the citation of Santiago Cafiero and Carla Vizzotti for the #VaccineGate. We promote a law that provides transparency to the vaccination process. pic.twitter.com/N7ffSbnlg5 – Mario Raúl Negri (@marioraulnegri) March 16, 2021

Together for Change has 115 deputies and the Federal Interblock 11 legislators. The two are needed to reach the 129 present required by the quorum and start the sessions. Otherwise both sessions will fail.

The biofuels law dates from the government of Nestor Kircher. It grants tax benefits to the 54 plants that produce bioethanol and biodiesel. But it expires in May.

Santa Fe Senator María de los Angeles Sacnun presented the extension project that was approved unanimously in the Senate. However, in the lower house he was stalled. Despite the claims, Alberto Fernández did not include him in extraordinary sessions and, on the contrary, in his opening speech, he spoke of a new hydrocarbons law.