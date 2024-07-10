Engines remain in Britain

Formula 1 provided a spectacular show last weekend in an unpredictable race at Silverstone, where seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton returned to success. As for the upcoming weekend, the Great Britain will still remain at the centre of attention of motor enthusiasts, more specifically for lovers of two wheels. From Silverstone, in fact, we will move to Donington Park for the return to the track after almost a month of absence of Superbike.

Doubts about Razgatlioglu

After leaving Misano Adriatico, the top category of motorcycles derived from series production will stop in England for the fifth round of this season, for the start of the first of two consecutive events that will end the first half of the championship. We return after the great domination of the leader of the standings Toprak Razgatlioglu in Emilia-Romagna, where the BMW rider had dominated for the entire weekend, obtaining Superpole, Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2. However, there are also question marks over the physical conditions of the 2021 world champion, victim of a bad fall during his usual training in Turkey almost a week ago. Since then, his conditions have never been clarified, beyond rumors about a strong blow to his right leg that forced him to give up participating in the BMW Motorrad Days last weekend.

TV channels and streaming

Donington will therefore be the moment of truth to understand the true extent of the injury of the #54, called to defend his championship lead from the Ducati duo formed by rookie Nicolò Bulega and reigning champion Alvaro Bautista. In the meantime, the Donington Round can be followed both on Sky which, in clear, on TV8. In the latter case it will be possible to watch both Race 1 and Race 2 live, with the Superpole Race delayed. All the other races, however, will be available on Sky Sport MotoGP (channel 208) or in streaming on Now TV.

Round Donington 2024 TV schedules

Friday 12th July

11.20am – Superbike, PL1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.10pm – Women’s Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

4pm – Superbike, PL2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

5pm – Supersport Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 13th July

12:00 – Superbike Superpole (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

1.20pm – Women’s Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3:00 pm – Superbike Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

4.15pm – Supersport Race 1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 14th July

12:00 – Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 14:00)

1.20pm – Women’s Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3:00 pm – Superbike Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8)

4.15pm – Supersport Race 2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)