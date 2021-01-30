Within hours of the closing of the book of passes, in Boca they solved an unthinkable situation and that will generate an income of money that was not in the plans. Because the conflict with Lucas Olaza and Celta de Vigo (the Spanish club had decided not to use it anymore to avoid paying their 4 million euro pass) was resolved with a third party: Valladolid. The club chaired by the Brazilian Ronaldo.

The talks were until the last minute and the signatures of the agreements still remain after the exchange of papers. But everything will decide that the left back will go from Celta to Valladolid in exchange for a loan for a year with a high charge (it will exceed 500 thousand euros) and will also have two purchase clauses. One, similar to the one that had been set with Celta and the other, with an immediate payment reinsurance in case Valladolid descends. Thus, Boca will almost make sure to collect 100 from the tab of a footballer who was supposed to return to the club in June.

It was Coudet who described the situation with the left-back. “It is not an issue or a football evaluation; it is that reality tells us that we cannot face the economic part,” said the Celta coach after the club (in financial crisis like so many others in Europe) resolved not to put more into the field to the footballer who passed through Boca and Talleres.

Thus the things, the destiny was going to be a soon return to Argentina but without playing until the middle of the year. The appearance of an interested club unblocked the situation with Vigo but not with Brandsen 805. And there Boca entered the scene, to finish closing an agreement that between the two charges for the loans and the purchase obligations, will end up leaving more money than if the defender’s token had been executed in June 2020 (it was 3.5 million).

These income will serve Boca to update contracts. For example, those of Esteban Andrada, Frank Fabra and Sebastián Villa, with whom a commitment was made during 2020 and to whom the pandemic made it impossible to raise certain amounts. With all of them there are advances and talks for the next few weeks.

In addition, in February the first installment for the sale of Iván Marcone will enter Boca, who has already played the 5 games that the contract required for Elche to execute the purchase clause.

With that money, which was destined and agreed with Cruz Azul to mirror the contract of Pol Fernández that the footballer rejected as a result of the high commission requested by his representative, the idea of ​​Riquelme and company is to communicate with Tijuana to discuss the possibility purchase of a percentage of Edwin Cardona’s token.