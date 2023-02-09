Series Round 6 star Oh Yeong-su appeared in court on the first day of her sexual misconduct trial on Friday and apparently pleaded guilty, saying, “I’m sorry. I think I behaved badly.”

The Netflix actor was indicted on sexual misconduct charges in November 2021 for an incident that occurred in 2017. He was released without detention after being charged the day before by the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

A woman who was 22 years old at the time of the incident filed a complaint against Yeong-su in December 2021 and asked for the case to be reopened after it was closed in April with no charges. She claims the actor tried to forcefully hug her and kissed her on the cheek during a walk while they were on tour for a play.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeong-su’s last remarks were made to a group of reporters as he entered the courtroom. The actor has previously denied the victim’s allegations, stating that he “just held her hand to lead the way around the lake”. Yeong-su said he apologized after the incident and the victim agreed not to “make a fuss about it”.

In a press statement obtained by THR, the victim’s lawyer said: “Oh admitted his mistake when the victim apologized, but denied the allegations during the investigation, showing no remorse for his act.”

A spokeswoman for the Seoul-based feminist organization Korean Womenlink told this outlet that it is “providing legal support to the victim and will continue to follow Oh’s trial”, however, stating that it “cannot discuss further on the details of the allegations”, due to the ongoing trial.

The victim allegedly provided her text messages with Yeong-su and details of her medical history, including psychiatric treatment she sought after the alleged incident, to the police and court. The trial is due to resume on April 14.

Last November, an official at the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office said that everything reported by local media about the case against Yeong-su “is not factually incorrect”, but declined to elaborate further. After the actor’s detention, local reports claimed that Seoul pulled a government commercial featuring the actor from a later broadcast.