Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League announced that it will set ten o’clock in the evening next Tuesday, as the date for the start of all the matches of the “26th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League, which grabs attention, to determine the identity of the team that crowns the title, after the competition was limited between Al-Jazira and Baniyas, where the League decided to hold a party The coronation is in the stadium of the title-winning team.

On the other hand, the League affirmed its keenness to start all matches at the same time, for the sake of equal opportunities, in light of continuing competition between the teams for the rest of the positions on the ranking list in general, and to escape from the relegation zone specifically, and on the other hand, in order to take into account the existence of A coronation ceremony for the team that crowns the title, especially since the matches are held during the holy month of Ramadan.