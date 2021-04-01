Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Between an interruption of the past, which lasted 10 days due to the “FIFA Days”, and a final stop ahead, which will last for a month, during which the Arab Gulf Cup Final match will be held, in addition to the start-up matches in the AFC Champions League. Life returns to the stadiums of the Arab Gulf League, with the establishment of the “Round 23” , Which will start tomorrow «Friday», with the matches of Al-Ahly youth with Fujairah, and even with Al Dhafra, and Al-Wahda with Al-Ittihad Kalba, and Al-Ain with Al-Nasr, and will be completed tomorrow, Saturday, with the matches of Khor Fakkan with Ajman, Al-Jazeera with Al-Wasl, and Sharjah with Bani Yas.

“Round 23” is witnessing exciting confrontations in the struggle for leadership and survival, as attention is focused on the raging competition between Al Ain “sixth” with a score of 37, and the “fifth” victory with 39 to enter the “Big Boys” box, while the aspirations of Al Ahly youth collide to advance to the third place. With the hopes of its guest, Fujairah, to secure its position and move away from Hatta and Ajman in the last two places for the arrangement.

The top of the final round of the tour between Sharjah “the title holder” and the third-place holder in front of his guest Bani Yas “the leader” grabs the attention tomorrow evening, on the oval stadium in the “smile emirate”, while Al-Jazeera is running the “runner-up” with 47 points, a fraught test. The stakes are in front of its guest Al Wasl, while Ajman, the penultimate place holder, with 11 points, clings to the hopes of staying in the confrontation in front of his host, Khor Fakkan, the “tenth”, who succeeded in securing his position early, by reaching “point 21”, where he needs only two points, to announce his continuation. Officially with adults.