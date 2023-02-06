Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The 15th round of the ADNOC Professional League broke the numbers in terms of the “goal record”, after it witnessed the highest scoring rate in the current season 2022-2023, with 28 goals in the seven matches, with a scoring rate of 4 full goals in the unit match, while the The league’s total goals exceeded the third percentile barrier, with 317 goals in 104 matches, with a scoring average of 3.4.

The round witnessed record victories, after Shabab Al-Ahly, the “leader”, achieved with 32 points the largest victory in the history of its confrontations against its guest, Dibba, 5-1, while Sharjah decided the confrontation against its host, Bani Yas, with a clean four, so that the “king” equaled its biggest victory in the current season after the first, its host. Ittihad Kalba 4-0 in the “11th round”.

Ajman decided its match against its guest Al-Nasr since the first half by excelling 4-1, which is the same result that Al-Ain returned from Hamdan Bin Zayed Stadium, the stronghold of Al-Dhafra team, while Al-Wasl defeated Al-Bataeh 3-1, and two matches within the “round 15” witnessed scoring only two goals with a victory. Al-Wehda defeated Ittihad Kalba 2-0, and Al-Jazira and Khorfakkan tied 1-1.

The goals of “round 15” exceeded the balance of the goals of the second round, which reached 25 goals as the second highest scoring rate, while the first round in the league retained the lowest scoring percentage with 15 goals, compared to 24 goals in the fourth round, which ranked third at the level. “The scoring abundance.”

12 teams participated in scoring the goals of “round 15”, with the exception of the two teams, Ittihad Kalba, losing to Al-Wahda 0-2, and Bani Yas, losing to its guest Sharjah 0-4. Island striker.

Al-Zaeem, who ranked fifth in the general standings of the league with 28 points, retained the lead in the strongest attack, after raising his score to 39 goals, compared to 31 goals for the Al-Ahly youth and Al-Wahda teams in the runner-up, and Dibba remained in last place with the lowest score by 7 goals.