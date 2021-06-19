Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the winner of the presidential election is already known, congratulated him, but did not give his name.

“I congratulate the people’s choice. Since this has not yet been officially announced, I will postpone the official congratulations a little, taking into account the law. It is clear who got the required number of votes, “he said during a speech broadcast by the TV channel. Irib Saturday 19 June.

Presidential elections were held in the country on Friday. Seven candidates initially competed for the post, but later three withdrew their candidacies.

The only reformer candidate, Abdolnaser Hemmati, has already congratulated the head of the judiciary, Ibrahim Raisi, on his election victory.

“Dear brother Ayatollah Ibrahim Raisi. I congratulate Your Excellency on his election as the thirteenth President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ”he wrote on Instagram.

Hassan Rouhani himself does not take part in the elections, as his second term in this post is coming to an end. Experts believe that the victory will be won by the head of the judiciary, Ibrahim Raisi, who is supported by Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.