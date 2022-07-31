Our summer with six in Sweden, which we hoped for before the third chemo and following the scans, was taken away from us. Despite everything, I searched for hours for a cozy house with little fuss. Not too far, but at least France. Seven hours of driving split into two travel days, with a sleep stop in the most French hotel I can find. I regularly think: what have I started? But everything has been paid for and Elvis, Wolf and Maantje Piet are already in rejoicing.