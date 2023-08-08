Rough weather in Finland | Surfers enjoy stormy winds in Hanko: “For some, this is bad weather, but for us it’s good”

Among the surfers who came to Hanko on Tuesday, there seems to be a consensus: you rarely get to do it, and when you do, it’s really difficult.

Hanko

Wind is intoxicatingly deafening on Tuesday afternoon at the Tulliniemi beach in Hanko. It thunders incessantly in the ears, pushes away from the shoreline and makes the eyes water. The grains of sand flying in the air sting the skin like thorns.

Since last week strong winds blew have now reached Finland.

Such a storm would not be ideal outdoor weather for many, but at least one group of enthusiasts enjoys it: for surfers, the storm is a rare opportunity to get into Finnish waters to board.

While the rest of Finland prepares for the storm by tying boats and pulling electrical equipment from the walls, they prepare to have fun.

There are people on the beach of Tulliniemi: there are people balancing in the water on an ordinary board, as well as those who board using sails and kites. One surfer seems to be scooping frantically, but can’t get on top of the wave and falls straight into the bubbling water.

The people of Helsinki Aleksi Saastamoinen and Heikki Väisänen have come to Hanko after better surfing conditions. According to them, the wind direction is the best in Hanko. If you want to surf in Finland, you have to follow the weather reports carefully, says Väisänen.

Heikki Väisänen has practiced the sport for 5–10 years. It's hard to judge because you rarely get to surf in Finland. Aleksi Saastamoinen went on the board for the first time in 2012.

“When storm winds are known, you have to see if it’s possible to surf. Too much wind is not good either”, says Saastamoinen again.

The sides of Väisänen’s board are softer than a conventional surfboard, so that it can better withstand shocks in Finnish conditions. Saastamoinen also has a board suitable for Finland. After that, however, there is a big tub of hot glue.

“My board is broken, thanks to the airline. I had to glue it, because there are very limited repair possibilities in Finland if you want the board to be ready for use right away.”

From Jämsänkoski Timo Bygden makes a spectacular turn in the water on a windsurfing board. Surfing is intuitive for him.

“Everything happens so fast that you don’t have time to think about it. The acceleration and g-forces are so strong that you can only hope to land on your feet.”

Timo Bygden from Jämsänkoske has been windsurfing for four full decades.

In Bygden’s opinion, the waves could have been bigger. Expectations are high, but the waves are not, he assessed Tuesday’s surf weather. Hanko always cheats, he says.

Bygden’s enthusiasm for windsurfing has lasted exactly four decades. When he first got into the sport in 1983, the boards were made from wood and his mother sewed the sails on them.

For Timo Bygden, the waves could have been even bigger in Hanko.

He has sometimes taken a break from other sports, but he has not missed a single windsurfing summer.

“Part of the sport’s interest comes from the fact that the conditions are always different and you rarely get to practice. When you don’t get to practice every day, days like this are rewarding.”

Also Helsinki Konrad Deryng has arrived in Hanko, attracted by the noise.

“First we had to pick up a car from Sipoo. It’s all done for good weather. For someone this is bad weather, but for us it is good.”

Konrad Deryng from Helsinki got into surfing through a friend. He doesn’t know a single surfer who went out alone for the first time.

The Helsinki–Sipoo–Hanko trip is by no means the longest trip Deryng has taken to get to surf. Surfing trips have been made to, for example, Portugal and Indonesia. According to him, the sport requires more than usual dedication from Finns.

“The conditions are harsh in Finland. I once spent a couple of hours with a friend in five-degree water. The fingers didn’t move after that.”

Konrad Deryng, who has been surfing for five years, immediately fell in love with the sport. He always says that he loved the sea.

According to Dering, being on the crest of a wave feels euphoric and exciting.

According to him, few people know that you can even surf in Finland.

“Some people directly ask who the crazy person is surfing here.”

Like it can and does happen in other sports, including surfing.

“I once took my friend to Porvoo to try surfing for the first time. When we got to the right place, the guy’s knee went apart. I felt bad when that happened to someone else when I brought him to try it out for the first time.”

Surfers in the waves of Tulliniemi beach in Hanko. The sun was sometimes behind the clouds, but the wind did not let up for a moment on Tuesday afternoon.

Few know what it feels like to be on the crest of a big wave. Deryng describes the feeling in two words: exciting and euphoric. For him, surfing is an effort to conquer the waves.

“First they control you, but you try to turn the game around and control them.”

A little before two, it’s finally Deryng’s turn to jump into the waves. First, he shovels through the crashing waves. Soon he is indistinguishable from other surfers floating in the waves.

“It was great! I caught a couple of good waves at the start”, he commented after returning to the beach.