Rough weather in Finland | A boater with no rowing skills was caught in the wind in Helsinki

The boater went ashore near the Matinkaari bridge in Vanhankaupunginkoski.

According to Eero Haapanen, the Border Guard helped a rower adrift at sea to calmer waters.

Helsinki the raging Sylvia storm apparently did not slow down the rowing boater who braved the fierce wind on Old Kaupunkinselka on Tuesday.

Helsinki Eero Haapanen noticed the rower from his summer house in Kokkuluota. He wondered about the situation, because in the afternoon the wind reached twelve meters per second in gusts at most.

“I watched with binoculars that the boater was in the wind. I wondered if Miekkonen was there deliberately to have a good time,” says Haapanen.

The situation didn’t seem dangerous, but the rower couldn’t seem to get his boat to move forward. He was trying hard to row against the wind and on top of that he was sitting at the stern of the boat.

Usually in a rowing boat, you sit in the middle with your back to the bow, i.e. facing the direction of travel.

The boater was wearing a life jacket. Haapanen estimated that the boat seemed stable and seaworthy.

The rower got caught in the wind on Helsinki’s Old Town.

“My assessment is that he should have gone to the beach and later taken care of the rental boat back to the dock,” says Haapanen.

Something after some time, Haapanen noticed that two rubber boats of the Border Guard were approaching the rower.

“I gestured to them to go that way and that’s where they went.”

The boatman had finally understood to go ashore near the Matinkaari bridge in Vanhankaupunkinkoski.

“Then they towed the boat back to the boat company’s rental place, presumably in front of Herttoniemenranta,” says Haapanen.

According to Haapanen, the rower is a man in his thirties.

“I think this person looked like a tourist who has never rowed,” Haapanen assessed.