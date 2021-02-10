In Normandy too, it looks like it always rains on the same. After the announcement, in November, of the closure of the Vallourec factory in Déville-lès-Rouen, in the suburbs of the metropolis of Seine-Maritime, the city’s high school is also taking it for its grade. During the board of directors on February 1, teachers and parents learned that at the start of the next school year, the overall hourly allowance (DHG) of the school was going to lose… 69 teaching hours per week. “This represents more than 5% of the school’s operating resources”, explains Erwan Lehoux, professor of economic and social sciences (SES). “This obliges us, in the name of the autonomy of the establishments, to decide Help ourselves how we are going to allocate insufficient resources. “ For the DSDEN, it’s simple: the Portuguese and plastic arts options must be removed. “It is an impoverishment of teaching, resumes the teacher, in our high school where half of the young people come from secondary schools classified as priority education. The abolition of the plastic arts option, in particular, is a bad signal to our students for whom access to cultural activities is not easy. While the high schools of downtown, for their part, are multiplying the options to attract the best students… ”

An administration deaf to the consequences

Also impacted, even if to a lesser extent, the Latin and Greek options, and the German and Italian lessons, which will see their schedules reduced by half for some and will undergo multi-level groupings for others. A second class will disappear, which will bring the number of students at this level between 34 and 36 students per class. “However, it is even less the moment to reduce the means of education. logical, continues Erwan Lehoux, because our students suffered from confinement, with delays in the prog rammes, but also methodology. Under these conditions, how can we hope to be in a position to make up for these delays next year? ” After the refusal of this DHG by the board of directors on February 1, the teachers went on strike last Friday. The question of the consequences of the movement arises and should be decided in the days to come. With the hope, says Erwan Lehoux, that the junction can be made with other establishments in the region. Even, despite a period and a climate that are hardly favorable, that the students get involved, just to unite to bend an administration that chooses to remain deaf to the consequences of its decisions. O. C.