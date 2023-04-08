In the third edition of the Inferno del Nord for women, the Canadian of the Ef takes the lead by surprise in a restricted sprint. Longo Borghini fall
Alison Jackson just doesn’t believe it. She is 34 years old, she was born in Vermilion, she is Canadian. You race for EF – the American team that counts on Alberto Bettiol for men – and before today you had won seven races, none even remotely comparable to Paris-Roubaix. This is why Alison is still incredulous in the André Petrieux velodrome, where she conquered the third edition of the female Inferno del Nord at the end of an edition characterized by many twists and turns that saw Italy remain on the podium after Elisa Longo’s success Borghini in 2022 and the third place also for the Piedmontese in 2021: in fact, in the 6-man sprint that decided the race, Katia Ragusa, a 25-year-old Venetian from Liv Racing who has never won as a professional, finished second. To complete the podium Marthe Truyen, Belgian of Fenix-Deceuninck.
The other Italians
Ninth place for Chiara Consonni. For the record, on a not completely dry cobblestone (29.2 km divided into 17 sectors out of a total of 145 km), several crashes are worth mentioning, including that of the outgoing champion Elisa Longo Borghini, on the ground 37 km from the end who was however able to continue the race.
