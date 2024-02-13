Home page World

Horror in Italy. Three Rottweilers kill a jogger. A witness attempted rescue – risking his life. He is now reporting.

Rome – A “serious tragedy” has occurred in central Italy. In Manziana, a community north of Rome, three Rottweilers who had probably escaped attacked and killed a 39-year-old jogger. Witnesses report details of the frightening incident in Italy.

The attack happened on Sunday morning in the urban forest of Manziana. Residents and holidaymakers use this for walks, sports or horse riding. The 39-year-old was apparently jogging when he was attacked. This is indicated by running shoes and shorts that he was wearing. At around 8:30 a.m., walkers found the lifeless man. According to the TV station, he had Rai deep bite wounds on the face and arms. Apparently the man had desperately tried to fend off the animals.

There were also other people in the forest during the incident. According to information from quotidiano.net tried to fend off the animals with a stick. He then called for help with a woman.

These calls also reached a nearby rancher. He didn't hesitate for long and rushed to help. “Instinctively, I took the pitchfork that I use to harvest hay out of the pick-up truck. When I turned the corner, I saw a horrific scene,” he tells the portal fanpage.it. When he arrived, the dogs were still lying on the victim, he reports. He assumes that the jogger was already dead at this point. “Dying like that is terrible,” he says.

Dogs maul jogger: Witness risked his life – “I did what I could”

Nevertheless, the breeder tried to lure the animals away from their victim. To do this, he started shouting loudly to draw attention to himself. He managed to do this, risking his life. “They ran towards me, but I managed to defend myself,” he continues. He then escaped into his car and locked himself there. “I did what I could, unfortunately it didn’t help prevent the man’s death,” said the breeder, who continues to be haunted by the gruesome images.

The three Rottweilers ran further into the forest after the attack. It was only after hours that a large contingent of emergency services managed to find the animals. They were anesthetized and put in a kennel like that Ansa reported. They had apparently previously escaped from a property that borders the forest.

What remains a complete mystery is why the animals attacked the jogger. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.