The gesture of a hero Rottweiler goes viral on the web. He rescued two Maltese dogs during a flood in Brazil: the pictures

The story comes from Barretos, a municipality in the northern part of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil. A Rottweiler saved two dogs during a flood.

A passer-by filmed the puppy trying to rescue three Maltese dogs during the storm. The animals were alone at the time of the flood and ran aground.

The pictures show the Rottweiler trying to drive two of the dogs in a less flooded area. Unfortunately the third Maltese was swept away by the current.

The volunteer Érica Cordeiro wanted to comment on the hero dog scene. Seeing him saving the lives of those Maltese was a very emotional moment for her.

They say that God gave us dogs to fill our lives and make us happy. I’m sure he acted on his instincts. He wanted to protect those defenseless beings, giving an emotion to the whole world.

A week after the storm, Rottweiler Buddy and the Maltese Bob and Luna, thanks to their owners, met again. A viral photo shows them together and smiling.

The Maltese family has lost home and another dog, Babi. Today they live temporarily in a hotel funded by the city hall.

They still hope to find the third dog, carried away by the current. His loss has brought a lot of grief into their lives, but they are thankful that the other two Maltese are managed to survive. They know it was possible thanks to Buddy and for this they wanted to thank him and his family in person.

The Rottweiler gesture has spread around the world in a short time and millions of people have shared what the puppy has done, why he deserves to be known and why he is a great teaching. Animals have a lot to teach humans, who should cherish their lessons for life.