Rome, dog falls from balcony hitting 28-year-old pregnant woman

An unusual accident occurred in via Frattina 59, in the heart of the historic center of Rome, not far from Piazza di Spagna. A 60kg Rottweiler accidentally fell from the third floor of a building, falling on a young pregnant woman 28 year old who was shopping with her partner.

The young woman, in her second month of pregnancy, was helped by passers-by and shop assistants while waiting for the emergency medical service ambulance to arrive (118). She was then transported to the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, where it was confirmed that the fetus was not damaged and his heart rate is stable. In the meantime, some present also tried to rescue the dog, but unfortunately he died on the spot.

It is not yet clear whether the dog’s owners were present in the house at the time of the incident. The carabinieri of the San Lorenzo in Lucina station are carrying out investigations to better understand the dynamics of the events. The dog’s owner, visibly shocked, stated that she had not noticed the accident, hypothesizing that the animal could have fallen while chasing a cat in the apartment.

A shop assistant shared her testimony with Adnkronos, reporting: “At first we heard a loud bang and we thought it was a gunshot. There was a general stampede, we crouched behind the counter, convinced that it was an attack. Then we realized that something else had actually happened.”

This episode is not new to the news, the Oipa (International Organization for Animal Protection) points out that in Turin a similar incident occurred in 2018, when “a six-kilo cat fell from the eighth floor hitting a passerby.” On that occasion, the animal died, and the passerby received a 30-day prognosis due to neck problems. The cat’s owner was accused of negligent injury.

The organization reiterates that in similar situations, the animal’s keeper can be considered kingresponsible for the lack of supervision and inadequate management of your animal. Furthermore, if a dog that is not properly cared for causes damage, the keeper can be called to respond both from a civil point of view, with requests for compensation for damages, both from a criminal point of view, for injuries or manslaughter.

“While waiting to know the details of this tragic story” the Oipa reminds that “whoever manages a dog has the obligation to always guard it carefully because a dog is like a child and therefore must be controlled to avoid harm to himself and others.”

