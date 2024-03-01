Food for Profit, the horror of intensive farming in the “film” by the Report journalist. MEP De Castro: “Far from reality”

We are the real animals. With the documentary “Food for profit”, the Report journalist Giulia Innocenzi has placed the final piece on the work that, for years now, it has been doing to dismantle the sick European meat food system. A world, this one, so ruthless and bloody that it makes even the most convinced meat lover pale.

In the videos collected by Innocenzi and by Pablo D'Ambrosinot only does an immense series of gruesome images appear coming from some large intensive farms around Europe, but the political aspect at the basis of the vile system also emerges and the connection with the influential lobbyists who are the true protagonists of this inhumane massacre.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF THE DOCUMENTARY “Food for profit”

Even the Italian MEP Paolo De Castro is involved: a lobbyist offers him a fictitious gene editing project for the creation of animals with extravagant characteristics, and although De Castro initially shows hesitation, he later expresses himself by saying that he has no prejudices and that this is a battle that will be won sooner or later .

De Castro's reply

An exit, that of the MEP, which in a short time ended up in the media spotlight. And questioned by Affaritaliani.it, De Castro he does not backtrack on his statement. On the contrary. “The documentary shows a dramatic reading of animal husbandry. What was done to me is a personal insult, the lawyers will take care of it.”

But it is the entire picture of what the Report journalist's work shows that triggers the resentment De Castro. “The documentary does not correspond to reality, it is totally scandalous. In Italy there is a situation that cannot be compared to other countries in the world”, he thunders. “We don't have American-style farms with 25 thousand animals per head”, she continues. “The EU has rules on animal welfare very severe, among the strictest in the world. The real question is whether the farms respect the rules”, he explains further.

However, a question arises spontaneously: are there many people who do not respect the aforementioned well-being regulations? “Giulia Innocenzi and the team behind the work they have caught exceptions”, the MEP replies confidently. “We can say that Europe must be more careful in enforcing these rules. We are working on it”, concludes De Castro finally.

Returning to the documentary and the atrocities that are shown, the theaters of these scenes are different. As he says Red shrimpwho managed to preview the documentary, we go from an enormous structure located a few kilometers from Berlin, moving on to a Venetian farm where cruelty is perpetrated through horrible methods of slaughter of poultry, not compliant with the standards required by slaughterhouses. These horrors include threats and chases towards the authors of the document by a turkey farmer located a hundred kilometers from Rome, who mistreats the animals despite receiving European funding.

The images recorded in these establishments leave nothing to the imagination when it comes to animal welfare. Cows are hit violently on the back and headturkeys are kicked and slammed into trucks, while chickens are forced to share space with carcasses. Workers play with dead poultry, destined for human consumption, and piles of thousands of chicken corpses remain exposed to the open air for days without any control. The stables, of gigantic dimensions, are dirty with excrement accumulated for years, creating disastrous hygienic-sanitary conditions.

The documentary is a blunt condemnation of a corrupt system ranging from animal cruelty to the devastating impact these structures have on the surrounding environment, inclusive the pollution of aquifers. But as mentioned before, in addition to the numerous atrocities perpetrated on animals which could ruin the sleep of the most sensitive, no less relevant is the entire part of the documentary which concerns European politicians and their relationships with lobby at the head of everything.

In the agricultural sector, the line between lobbying and politics appears extremely thin, and often falls without much effort thanks to tactics such as participation in scientific committees and consultancy. In summary, politics does not emerge well from this story.

From examples like that of the Spanish MEP Clara Aguilerawhich states that some members of the Agriculture Commission receive funds from Common Agricultural Policy (Pac) as landowners, up to the Polish mayor who denounces the financing of right and left electoral campaigns by local industries.

In this system, the central role of lobbyists who influence politics is undeniable, and at the top of this pyramid is the most important lobby, Copa-Cogecawhose leader even goes so far as to deny the existence of intensive farming in Europe. And so, after watching the documentary, a thought is instilled in the viewers that will hardly be forgotten over time: “But the meat I'm eating, where does it come from?”.