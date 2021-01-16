BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Norbert Röttgen campaigned for a renewal of the party in his application speech for the CDU chairmanship. Röttgen said on Saturday at the digital party congress: “It’s about the future of the CDU, it’s about the Christian Democratic idea for the future of our country. That’s why I’m running for it.” The party must again be the place where questions about the future are discussed and answers are found. “It’s really only about one thing: future skills.”

The CDU will only remain a people’s party if it changes. You have to become more feminine and younger and as digital as at the party congress. “People’s party and the center party must always be new.” He dares to win new voters for the CDU.

Röttgen spoke with a view to the corona pandemic, but also the “megatrends” climate change and digitalization of “extremely demanding times”. In this situation, people needed orientation. The task of the CDU is to take people with you. Germany must invest in growth, said Röttgen. He emphasized the importance of the middle class and warned against tax increases with a view to the SPD. Röttgen also said that education should be at the center of the national debate./sk/DP/mis