Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

The Social Democrat Pellegrini prevailed in the presidential elections in Slovakia. Fear of a “second Orbán” is growing in Germany.

Berlin – In response to Peter Pellegrini's victory in the presidential elections in Slovakia, CDU foreign policy leader Norbert Röttgen suggested that the country leave the EU. The reason: Pellegrini and the incumbent Prime Minister Robert Fico openly sympathize with Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin.

Röttgen thereby criticizes the attitude of the two Slovak politicians in the Ukraine war. Pellegrini urged caution when it comes to arms deliveries to Ukraine and emphasized that the country should engage in peace negotiations with Russia. Prime Minister Fico, on the other hand, is more often noticed because of critical statements about the EU's Ukraine and Russia policy, reported dpa. The opposition is therefore accusing Slovakia of being on a similar course to Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has a friendly relationship with Putin.

“No more tolerance” – Röttgen condemns Slovakia’s stance in the Ukraine war

“Anyone who sides with the aggressor here does not belong in the EU,” Röttgen told the newspapers Funke Media Group. Both Pellegrini and the Slovakian Prime Minister Fico would openly sympathize with Putin, similar to Orbán. The Hungarian Prime Minister is Putin's “Trojan horse in the EU,” said Röttgen. “The EU must not and cannot tolerate this any longer.”

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) is calling for Slovakia to leave the EU after Pellegrini's election victory. © Collage from: Denes Erdos/picture alliance/dpa/AP Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/dpa

Contrary to Röttgen's warnings, Pellegrini emphasized during the election campaign that Slovakia was “firmly anchored in the European Union and in NATO”. Like Fico, he condemns Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. In an interview with the news portal Denik During the election campaign, Fico also announced that Slovakia would not stop aid to Ukraine. Although the government does not want “Ukraine to capitulate,” they want to push harder for peace negotiations.

“Warning signal from Europe” – Hofreiter fears for Slovakia’s constitutional state

The European politician from the Green Party, Anton Hofreiter, has completely different concerns. He hit opposite the Funke Media Group the cancellation of EU funds for Slovakia, Fico and Pelligrini should “take the ax to the Slovakian constitutional state and open the door to corruption.” It is important that Slovakia “receives a clear warning signal from Berlin and Brussels,” said Hofreiter.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

According to Hofreiter, Fico is planning to restructure public broadcasting in line with his wishes. This puts the country’s “democracy and rule of law” at risk. The liberal and conservative opposition also fear the creation of a propaganda station like this Mirror reported. By canceling the financing, Hofreiter wanted to take action against Fico's plans. “We cannot afford a second Orban,” he said. (nhi)