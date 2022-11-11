Home page politics

Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Is Annalena Baerbock too hesitant to support Iran protests? Yes, says CDU expert Röttgen. Too little happens. The Greens see it differently.

Berlin – The people of Iran continue to take to the streets for change as the regime escalates its violence against the population. Most recently, Foreign Minister also had herself Annalena Bärbock (Greens) spoke up, announced further sanctions and promised support for the local people. But one sees the chief diplomat critically: Norbert Röttgen. Baerbock must do more, said the CDU foreign expert kreiszeitung.de from IPPEN.MEDIA with and reiterated his displeasure, which he had expressed a few days ago in the Bundestag.

Is it after that CDU-Foreign experts, happens too little. Green foreign politician Agnieszka Brugger meanwhile sees Annalena Baerbock at the “spearhead of the resistance” – Röttgen considers that presumptuous. He advises “a reasonable degree of humility and modesty”.

Iran with international support – but not enough help from Germany? Röttgen criticizes the Baerbock course

Internationally, there is significantly more support from other countries than from Germany, Röttgen explained in the Bundestag debate on Wednesday (November 9). He put on record: “Germany’s right answer should be maximum pressure on the regime, maximum support for the protesters”. Röttgen stated: “We are experiencing the opposite”. He considers the traffic light’s application to be toothless: “In this situation, Germany is imposing mini-sanctions, Germany only does what is the obligatory minimum level of pressure for the regime.” The result, according to the CDU foreign experts: “As a result, the protesters feel abandoned.”

In fact, Foreign Minister Baerbock made a clear statement about the events in Iran late in the day. She then recently asserted: “We will not let up” and promised further sanctions that are being worked on “at full speed”. Among other things, sanctions against additional responsible persons and institutions from the security sector are to be adopted at EU level. In addition, the UN Human Rights Council is to meet in a special session. In Germany, further steps are still up for debate. In its own application, the left had called for the admission of persecuted people and for the deportations to Iran to be stopped. The other factions – and thus also Röttgen’s CDU and Baerbock’s Greens – rejected it.

Iran protests and the role of the federal government: CDU foreign affairs expert Röttgen calls on the Greens to be more humble

Green foreign politician Agnieszka Brugger did not want to let Röttgen’s criticism of the debate stand. She was “more than irritated” and asked “why do you think the German ambassador in Iran is constantly summoned” and why “foreign policy interference” would be spoken. Brugger continues: “Stop claiming that this federal government is doing nothing, but that it is Annalena Baerbock who is spearheading the resistance here”. Previously, she had referred to criticism from Iran of the foreign minister and explained what the traffic light had already implemented with regard to Iran and was still planning.

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) does not see Annalena Baerbock (Greens) as the “spearhead of the resistance” in Iran. © Fabian Sommer/Michael Kappeler/Emrah Gurel/dpa/Montage

Röttgen warned them greens looking at their role for the ongoing Iran protests to humility. His answer to the Greens foreign politician: “I think that both you and the Federal Foreign Minister agree that none of us should pretend that we, who are safe here and debate in a free parliament, that we are at the head of something resistance. At the forefront of the resistance are the Women and men in Iran who are tortured and killed for their freedom struggle.” Röttgen added: “We would all do well to take part in this debate with an appropriate degree of humility and modesty”.

CDU foreign affairs expert Röttgen with sharp criticism: Germany and Europe are “not doing enough” in the Iran protests

Of kreiszeitung.de When asked how he assessed Germany’s role and Baerbock’s position in relation to the protests in Iran, Röttgen said: “There is a revolutionary movement underway in Iran that is expanding all the time. People want to get rid of freedom and the regime that oppresses, abuses and murders them. In this situation, where there is a chance for historical change in Iran and the entire region, Germany and Europe are not doing enough.”

In addition, only “mini sanctions” have been imposed so far, “which are the obligatory minimum. The federal government takes false consideration of the regime in order not to endanger the nuclear agreement. The regime here has only been playing for a long time,” Röttgen criticizes sharply. In his opinion, Baerbock must now decide “whether or not she will give her full support to the freedom struggle of the people in Iran. In view of the dramatic escalation on the part of the regime, just checking and announcing is far from enough”.

After all, the Revolutionary Guards are still not on the European Union (EU) terror list. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs still finances and cooperates with the think tank Carpo, whose chairman Adnan Tabatabai is considered to be close to the regime. And the Islamic Center in Hamburg has still not been closed,” Röttgen added kreiszeitung.de on. Because of this policy, “the people in Iran and also the German-Iranians in this country feel let down by the federal government”.

Protests in Iran: Röttgen’s own party stands in the way of a declaration of solidarity in Saxony-Anhalt

In the context of his current statements, Norbert Röttgen is likely to note the following news about his own party with a frown: In the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt, politics was loud in the form of several parliamentary groups MDR planned to express their solidarity with the protests in Iran. That didn’t happen, the obstacle: the CDU parliamentary group. According to the report, she agreed against the project and declared that one was not responsible for global political signals. In addition, other issues were more urgent and the draft had arrived too late. (but)