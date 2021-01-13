Merz ready for another role in case of defeat

The candidate for the CDU chairmanship, Friedrich Merz, has declared his willingness in principle to take on another major role in the election year in the event of his defeat in the election on Saturday. The decision about it would then have to be made by the new party leader and the chancellor, Merz told the editorial network Germany (RND) according to the preliminary report. “I’m not dealing with this question. If in doubt, the newly elected party leader and the Chancellor would have to decide,” he said when asked whether he would stay on board if he lost the election, as in 2018.

With a view to continuing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s policy, Merz emphasized that he did not want to be seen as personifying the “Merkel-must-go” group. “I don’t like that at all. Angela Merkel’s balance sheet is very positive.” The country has a stable foundation on which the future can be built. “I respect her performance, especially now in the crisis again. We also owe her a lot.” In any case, he hoped that the outgoing Chancellor would give him full support in the federal election campaign. “I think we would all want that, no matter who becomes chairman and candidate for chancellor.” (Reuters)