Just before midnight, another explosion caused damage to mailboxes in a porch on Noordplein in the Oude Noorden district. According to the police, no one was injured.

There were also no injuries on Charloisse Kerksingel in the explosion, which took place around 1:45 am. Explosives specialists from the police are investigating, the police are asking witnesses to come forward.

There have already been more than a hundred explosions in Rotterdam and surrounding municipalities this year. They are often associated with drug trafficking.

