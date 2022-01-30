The 25-year-old violinist Isobel Warmelink has won the final of the Dutch Violin Competition. From the hands of Prince Constantijn she received the accompanying Oskar Back Prize in TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht. The jury praised the ‘passionate playing’ of the Rotterdam violinist and ‘her fantastic interplay with the orchestra’.











The ‘Oskar Back’, a biennial competition that has been held since 1967, is named after the Austrian founder of the Dutch violin school. The aim of the competition is to identify young, talented violinists and to offer them the opportunity to develop further. The winner often faces a successful career. Previous winners include Emmy Verhey, Jaap van Zweden and Simone Lamsma.

The second prize, as well as the audience award, went to 26-year-old Emma Roijackers. Iris van Nuland (19) finished third. The finalists were accompanied by the Residentie Orkest conducted by Bas Wiegers.

The preliminary rounds took place on January 13 and 14 and the semi-finals on January 22. Prince Constantijn is patron of the Dutch Violin Competitions Foundation.