At least two shootings in Rotterdam have caused several victims. Dutch police have arrested one person. According to the newspaper De Telegraaf, which cites law enforcement sources, “several people were killed”. The shooting began in a home and continued to a nearby medical center. A man in combat gear apparently opened fire with a gun. Police said they arrested a suspect.

Dutch police have announced that a man has been arrested in Rotterdam. This is a 32-year-old suspected of having opened fire in an apartment and then of having broken into a hospital where he started a fire. This was reported by the Dutch newspapers De Telegraaf and Volkrant, which specify that the situation is still chaotic.