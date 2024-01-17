It is a trick that you, as an unmotivated teenager, could use to avoid a lecture at home: skillfully changing the six on a test into an eight with a small line. To then be left out in the overall list of grades, of course. This Rotterdammer applied the same trick to his license plate to avoid no fewer than 28 traffic fines. And he also falls through the basket.

The Rotterdam traffic police received a tip that a resident had been 'very creative with black tape'. He had turned the 'P' on his license plate into an 'R' with a piece of tape. Every time the man received a fine, it went to an innocent motorist in Gelderland. There were a total of 28 fines worth around 3,000 euros on the doorstep of the driver who never came to Rotterdam himself.

The false license plate was used to park illegally

The Rotterdam resident liked to park his car with the forged license plate in places where this was not allowed. Apparently often in the same places, because the police were eventually able to trace the car to a place where the car was illegally parked. Then the next challenge: the police had to find the car moving in order to prosecute the suspect. So the police waited patiently for the man to drive.

The Rotterdam resident stated that he had not realized that someone else would receive the fines. The police are now trying to recover the 28 fines from the man. The car also turned out to be uninsured, so there will probably be an additional fine. The Public Prosecution Service has yet to decide whether the Rotterdam resident will get his car back, the traffic police reported on Instagram.