On May 14, 1940, Rotterdam disappeared. Wiped out by bombs. 711 people died, around 80,000 people were homeless within ten minutes.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra still commemorates the bombing of Rotterdam every year with a series of memorial concerts. This year with the Second Symphony by Gustav Mahler, because: Rotterdam has also risen. Mahlers Second is nicknamed the ‘resurrection symphony’

The Rotterdam language has to warm up in the wonderful, wonderfully narrative first part and struggle through delays and accelerations of chief conductor Lahav Shani that don’t quite feel natural before they coincide. But that works. Once the balloon is inflated, a hyper-dynamic performance sounds, from really very loud to really very soft and back without loss of tension.

Shani opts for a striking orchestral arrangement: the first violins are sandwiched between the cellos immediately to the right, and the basses behind them. As a result, they form an island, shielded from the second violins and the altos. That has a very nice effect in the softer parts: the first violins play like a modest club, soft and tender, but can be heard very precisely through the surrounding lows. But in the louder parts they miss the stage that the group of second violins can build for them.

That is a pity, because the stage of De Doelen is already quite merciless for a large orchestra: percussion is pressed so close to the back wall that their sound reverberates hard and soon dominates. Also an excellent note from the woodwinds in the back quickly demands more attention than intended. You need that guiding first violin group more present to keep things transparent in the loud parts; that balance may be missing. But Shani does create a nice balance in the softest parts, and that is at least as good. In the third movement, the woodwind solos sound subtle yet defined. The Rotterdam language can bubble up out of nowhere and build up very excitingly.

Roaring organ

In the overwhelming last part (heaven, what is that copper coral yet liftingand how small and humble Mahler makes you feel when at long last that mighty concert organ is allowed to roar along), the Laurens Symphonic choir has a strong and devout share.

But overall, Thursday night was the night of the horns. Where the trumpets across the stage occasionally struggled, they played as if they had simply decided that nothing would go wrong tonight, with a velvety flair and a self-confidence to envy.

De Doelen was almost completely full for the memorial concert on Thursday evening: a wonderful sight. There was no ‘active’ commemoration in the form of a silence or a chat.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic will also play this concert on May 12 and 14 in Rotterdam, May 16 in Amsterdam, May 17 in Eindhoven and May 13 in Dortmund. The concert on May 14 will be broadcasted on Medici TV. Information: rpho.nl

The Rotterdam Philharmonic plays Mahler’s Second Symphony conducted by Bernard Haitink in 1990.

Classic Memorial concert. Mahlers Second Symphony by the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, with soprano Chen Reiss, contralto Anna Larsson, and the Laurens Symphonic choir conducted by chief Lahav Shani