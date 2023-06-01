The city of Rotterdam will partially close to traffic asos.

Take a short drive through the city. For some people, that’s their way of life. Get in the car and drive the same bit over and over again. Sports exhaust on, of course with pops, farts and other ways to show that you don’t have enough breast milk in your system.

Just like more people who received too little attention from the parents, these traffic bastards cause a lot of nuisance. Especially in Rotterdam it is simply getting too bad. That is why (now that the weather is getting nice) it becomes so-called summer offensive resumed. This measure should ensure that it becomes a bit livable in Rotterdam again.

Rotterdam partly closed for aso’s (and other traffic)

There is again enormous nuisance during so-called nights out. That is due to the permanent flow of GTI, pops, DSG farts and AMG barking from the cars that constantly drive by.

The drivers try to make it clear to the females that they are fertile, as if it were a peacock with its feathers, through the noise from the exhausts and stereo. This behavior is a great annoyance for residents and catering operators. The drivers constantly drive past the same terraces. So you can’t enjoy your Bloody Mary for a single moment.

Demarcate territory

The drivers can no longer mark their territory in the following locations:

Aert van Nesstraat

Means

Cross quay

Theater Square

The municipality does this very simply by barring all traffic between 22:00 and 05:00 (Thursday to Saturday) and 22:00 to 03:00 (the night from Sunday to Monday).

The roads are closed to motorized traffic, all other traffic is allowed to use these streets. So on the bike or by foot there is nothing to worry about. Tip: with a few playing cards between your spokes you can still make a sound, so that people know that you also exist.

Photo: Lambo on the Meent, spotted by @supercarspotternl

