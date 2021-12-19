After half a century, Handels Messiah once again on the music stands of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra. That took some getting used to at the first concert, although that was not so much due to the instrumentalists, but more to conductor Jonathan Cohen and the soloists. Especially in the first part – the announced coming of Christ – the reins of the music were tightened and the necessary inspiration audibly trickled away.

Unlike Handel’s operas and other oratorios, Messiah not a clear storyline: the three-part work consists of separate texts that refer to prophecies about the coming of the Messiah in the Old Testament, the life and suffering of Christ and finally his prophesied return. How do you create a musical tension in this more than two-hour proclamation of faith, which Handel regarded as his most important contribution to a better humanity? This mainly requires inner conviction. Last week William Christie showed how this should be done with his Les Arts Florissants in a similar – even more plotless and less dramatic – Handel work. L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato.

The Rotterdamse Messiah initially remained flat. Tenor Andrew Staples and bass Matthew Rose showed strength, but little coloration and with countertenor Andreas Scholl it was rather the other way around, although he did conjure up the unfortunately strongly abridged aria ‘He was despised’: each time he gave different meanings and dimensions to that one endlessly repeated line from the bible book of Isaiah about the sorrow and desolation of Christ.

But it was Emöke Baráth who, with her bright warm soprano, was the only one who radiated true faith in the Messiah. The underlying story and the accompanying emotions came to life in her voice. This also applied to the Groot Omroepkoor, which threw itself on the sacred word with visible and audible devotion – especially the closing ‘Worthy is the Lamb that was slain’ breathed the intended redemption.

Classic Handel’s Messiah. Soloists, Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra & Groot Omroepkoor conducted by Jonathan Cohen. Heard: 18/12. De Doelen, Rotterdam. Concert of 19/12 can be heard again on nporadio4.nl ●●●●●