Terror in Rotterdam, where three people were killed in two separate shootings, at the university hospital and in a house not far away, near the old port of the city. A 32-year-old man, resident in the Dutch city, was arrested in possession of a gun, dressed in military clothes and wearing a bulletproof vest. He has been identified as Fouad L, he professes to be a neo-Nazi and an alcoholic, and is known to the law: he has mental problems and a history of animal cruelty.

The day of madness

The day of madness and fear began around 2.30pm, when the alarm was raised and sirens began to sound throughout the city, along with the noise of helicopters in flight.

The man stopped by the police would have first opened fire in a house in the district of Delfshaven, an area of ​​the old port now in disuse, first striking to death a 39-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter, and then setting off a fire and headed to the Erasmus Medical Center campus, about a kilometer away, where he allegedly started shooting in one of the classrooms. Subsequently he headed towards the hospital, this time shooting at a 46-year-old man, an Erasmus teacher, killing him instantly. He would then start another fire.

First aid after shootings and fires in Rotterdam



The attacker would have acted alone, at least according to the initial information offered, but the investigation is underway to ascertain the dynamics and the origin of the incident, which could have a personal motive.

At first the police tried to maintain maximum confidentiality, limiting themselves to confirming that the two shootings “caused victims”, which could also increase as the hours passed given that there would also be injuries, in addition to the three confirmed, a 39-year-old woman, his 14-year-old daughter and a 46-year-old teacher.

The sentence

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb condemns what he calls “a horrible accident”. The Erasmus university medical center has decided to cancel courses and lessons scheduled for today, making psychological support available to anyone who needs it, starting with the staff and students who left the center in a state of shock. The police also had to intervene to quell the wave of general panic, calm the citizens in the throes of shouting and screaming, and manage to cordon off the area of ​​the ambushes, which was slowly reopened only starting from late afternoon. Officers had to enter later to search for any people remaining inside the medical center.

In an official note the royal house expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. «There is great dismay», admits Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who thanks the police and emergency services for the assistance on site, and who also expresses closeness «to all the people who have experienced a great fear”. Once again.





The Netherlands has already known moments similar to those that have just happened. On 9 September 2019, in Dordrecht, south of Rotterdam, another shooting by a single individual killed three people, including two children. While in 2011 a man entered a shopping center in Amsterdam, shooting dead two people and wounding many others. Today the Netherlands wakes up in a nightmare that was thought to have been overcome.

The alarm ignored

And they wonder about the procedures. According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the Rotterdam prosecutor’s office had warned the Erasmus medical school of the danger posed by former student Fouad L., described as a “psychotic”, violent and potentially “dangerous” subject. In an email to the university, the Telegraaf says the prosecutor’s office described previous incidents indicating “worrisome behavior,” such as when he was found half-naked and covered in leaves or when he shot a crossbow at fish. Or like when images collected from the web of people who died from stabbings were found on his phone.