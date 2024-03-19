Cannabis use in Rotterdam is the highest of 88 European cities surveyed. And when it comes to MDMA use, the city comes in second place.

Rotterdam therefore stands out negatively in a comparative study by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) into drug residues in sewage water. The results were published on Wednesday.

In the spring of 2023, sewage treatment plants in European cities in 24 countries – from Kranj in Slovenia to Rovaniemi in Finland – were sampled for a week. The concentration in wastewater per thousand inhabitants was then calculated for six drugs – meth, MDMA (the active substance in ecstasy pills), cocaine, amphetamine (speed), cannabis and ketamine. This way, cities of different population sizes can be compared with each other. The cities participate on a voluntary basis. In the Netherlands this year it was Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Leeuwarden, Utrecht and Eindhoven.

Cocaine and MDMA use increased in many European cities, the EMCDDA notes. The dip in substance use caused by the corona pandemic is definitely a thing of the past.

It cannot be said whether there will also be an increase in Rotterdam. The city participated for the first time, just like Leeuwarden, which also stands out for high drug values ​​in the sewage water. Leeuwarden uses the most speed in the Netherlands: the city ranks fifth among the cities surveyed. And at least as much cannabis is smoked as in Amsterdam.

Researchers have no explanation for this position. “If you look at the demographic profile of Leeuwarden, it is not a city with many students or tourism,” says Trimbos researcher Laura Smit-Rigter, coordinator of the Drugs Information and Monitoring System. The drug residues measured are striking, she says. “In Leeuwarden it is on the high side, yes.”

Mayor Sybrand Buma (CDA) of Leeuwarden responded last October shocked on the figures on drug use in his city. In return for Omrop Friesland he said: “These are things that I know as mayor, but if you look at everything together, you see how serious the situation is here in Leeuwarden.”

European top 5

The Netherlands remains a major user of drugs in the European context, although the Trimbos Institute sees “a cautious stabilization” in the amount of drugs used in the cities studied. For almost all measured narcotics, including freely available cannabis, Dutch cities still dominate the top 5.

Only the use of methamphetamine (meth) is lower. According to experts, although this drug is produced in the Netherlands, it is mainly used in countries such as the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia. In terms of speed, only Leeuwarden is in the top 5. Usage was two to almost three times higher in Rotterdam and Leeuwarden, respectively, than in Amsterdam.

More cocaine residues were found in Amsterdam than in the sewers of Leeuwarden and Rotterdam. But the quantities are not much inferior to each other. All three cities are in the European top 5 in terms of cocaine use, after Tarragona (Spain) and Antwerp.

Puzzle piece

Can Amsterdam still be called the drug capital of the Netherlands? Trimbos researcher Smit-Rigter is cautious with such conclusions: “Based on this measurement, you can see that Rotterdam has a clear metropolitan profile, just like Amsterdam and other major European cities. That involves some drug use.”

For Smit-Rigter, the drug residues in the wastewater are one of the pieces of the puzzle of drug use. “These figures tell us something about the total consumption. They say nothing about who the users are or how often they use. We also don't know whether they are tourists, commuters, or residents of those cities.”

Thomas ter Laak, involved in the sewage measurements, notes that measurements were only taken for a week: “Because we take a sample of one week from one year, you should not regard small differences between cities as a difference.”

“In-depth research is needed for a complete picture of drug use in Dutch cities,” says Ton Nabben, researcher and criminologist specialized in drug use among nightlife crowds and at-risk youth. Nabben follows the latest developments in the drug scenes for, among others, Jellinek prevention and Addiction Science Netherlands (VKN). He does this by interviewing users and insiders – bar staff, youth workers and bouncers – from the nightlife.

He does not immediately have a logical explanation for the amount of drug residue in the Rotterdam sewers. “I can't place it. Rather, it raises more questions.”

Pill electorate

“The pill electorate is at the HBOs and universities,” says Nabben. Students and party tourists use speed and MDMA relatively often when going out. “Ecstasy users in the city are relatively often theoretically trained.” The high Rotterdam values ​​are therefore all the more striking, he suggests, because there are many more students in Amsterdam than in Rotterdam and the nightlife is also more extensive.





Blowing, on the other hand, is relatively more common in different levels of the population – so it is not surprising that cannabis residues in sewers do not differ much, says Nabben. “That lifestyle is not very different in Amsterdam than in Rotterdam or Leeuwarden. You can go to the coffee shop after work to relax with a smoke.” At the same time, this is difficult to reconcile with the relatively small number of coffee shops in Rotterdam and Leeuwarden compared to Amsterdam, where a substantial group of Europeans also come to smoke cannabis.

Characterizing cocaine use is more difficult, the researcher says. The drug is widely used in nightlife, but also during work.

Mirror of society

Thomas ter Laak has been researching drug residues for more than ten years at the water research institute KWR, which carries out wastewater measurements in the Netherlands. KWR calls the sewer “the mirror of society”. The figures for Rotterdam and Leeuwarden do not surprise Ter Laak.

It is known how many households are connected to each sewage treatment plant, allowing researchers to calculate consumption per inhabitant. Figures about the purity of the drug and the street value can then be used to estimate the market size of certain drugs. In 2021, KWR already converted the drug loads in Rotterdam sewage into a daily cost: for cocaine it was about seven tons per week.

Discharges of drugs or waste sometimes disrupt the measurements in the sewers, says Ter Laak. Often other by-products are then detected in the water, so that the sample can be excluded from further analysis. Or it suddenly concerns quantities of drugs that cannot be logically explained. In Eindhoven this year it was not possible to achieve a reliable measurement of MDMA due to the disruptive discharges. “In 2018, for example, we saw twenty kilos of MDMA arrive in one day. If you calculate that back to the number of inhabitants of the Eindhoven region, everyone from young to old should have taken a pill.”

Relentless

In Leeuwarden, high drug use goes hand in hand with debilitating crime, according to one recent report. The researchers, including subversion expert Pieter Tops, state that drug use has “more or less” normalized. They point to the role that the provincial capital plays in the transit of drugs – by rail, road and water – to Germany and Scandinavia, where there is a high demand for Dutch drugs. The relatively large rural area offers opportunities – an abandoned farm, an empty barn – for criminals.

Mayor Buma of Leeuwarden called drug use in his city “very significant” and declined a letter to the city council on “the illegal and ruthless world” that lies behind drug use.

In the city, drug trafficking is visible in the Leeuwarden street scene, Tops and his colleagues write. “Dealers operate and/or live in much of the city, which attracts drug addicts; and conversely, addicts attract dealers. […] Criminal groups (also from the 'heavy' segment) have moved from the Randstad to these neighborhoods.”

Although not all cities have been studied, Smit-Rigter finds the figures valuable. “The sewage research tells us where interventions are needed,” she says. “To ensure that experimental use of cocaine does not turn into addiction, we can conduct further research and intervene on the basis of these relatively quickly available figures.” Otherwise, Trimbos is dependent on figures from drug testing services or requests for help from GGDs, for example. She hopes for more sewage research from municipalities, so that drug use can be monitored over time, also in a European context. “Then the puzzle can be completely put together.”

