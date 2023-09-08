The municipality of Rotterdam wants fewer and fewer cars in the city centre.

After World War II, heavily bombed Rotterdam was rebuilt. Unlike most other Dutch cities, Rotterdam’s roads were built on the American model. Most Dutch cities were therefore not bombed, but that is entirely aside. Anyway, lots of space for the cars!

It makes 010 a wonderful city to drive through. Well, nowadays that is not what it used to be. The new Coolsingel has been made car-free. But it doesn’t stop there. Hofplein is undergoing renovation. The well-known roundabout with the beautiful fountain in the middle now has five lanes around it. That’s going to be reduced to two.

Furthermore, the maximum speed will be reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h. The traffic lights disappear and 150 trees, mostly mature trees, are placed. The circular roundabout disappears and a rectangle comes in its place.

The municipality of Rotterdam wants to make the city more car-free. According to the municipality, a lot of traffic on Hofplein has ‘no business in the city’. Traffic should be further down town and not downtown. But hey, people don’t drive there for fun either. Unless, of course, it’s mercenary people in thick German AMGs.

The traffic that still uses the route through the center should make more use of the Ring, the municipality believes. Finding an alternative route or using alternative transport is the message. As is often the case, that theoretically sounds very good.

However, the Ring is already very fixed in some places. The A20 at Terbergseplein is certainly a hotspot. If there is even more wrong pushing there, congestion cannot be ruled out.

Also an important issue. How many people will still fit in the fountain if Feyenoord becomes champion again?

