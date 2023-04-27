Busy but fun King’s Night in the big cities
Full squares, stages with music and lots of orange: the big cities have had a pleasant King’s Night without major incidents. Several municipalities, including Utrecht, called on Wednesday evening not to come to the city center because of the crowds.
In Utrecht, students let themselves be pelted with eggs to pay off their student debt, writes RTV Utrecht. Further on, visitors could throw candles at an image of TV presenter Johan Derksen. The King’s Night festival Life I Live in The Hague was smaller than in other years due to staff shortages, but a partygoer called it opposite Broadcasting West nevertheless “old-fashioned cosy”. And the Amsterdam café de Blaffende Vis clad its facade with an image of Princess Amalia with the text “let me”, message The parole. For safety reasons, Amalia has not moved into rooms in Amsterdam.
Princess Alexia busy with exams, skips King’s Day
One member of the royal family is missing from the national King’s Day celebration in Rotterdam: Princess Alexia. The middle daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima is busy with exams at her school in Wales, the Government Information Service said, according to ANP news agency.
Alexia (17) attends Atlantic College, a boarding school in a medieval castle on the coast of Wales. Her father already finished his high school there. Alexia, who first attended grammar school in The Hague, is going to Wales for her international baccalaureate, a pre-university degree that is comparable to the Dutch VWO diploma.
