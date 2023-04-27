Busy but fun King’s Night in the big cities

Full squares, stages with music and lots of orange: the big cities have had a pleasant King’s Night without major incidents. Several municipalities, including Utrecht, called on Wednesday evening not to come to the city center because of the crowds.

In Utrecht, students let themselves be pelted with eggs to pay off their student debt, writes RTV Utrecht. Further on, visitors could throw candles at an image of TV presenter Johan Derksen. The King’s Night festival Life I Live in The Hague was smaller than in other years due to staff shortages, but a partygoer called it opposite Broadcasting West nevertheless “old-fashioned cosy”. And the Amsterdam café de Blaffende Vis clad its facade with an image of Princess Amalia with the text “let me”, message The parole. For safety reasons, Amalia has not moved into rooms in Amsterdam.