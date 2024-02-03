Rotterdam explosion possibly caused by drug manufacturing, Rotterdam resident (34) arrested

A 34-year-old Rotterdam resident was arrested on Saturday in the investigation into the cause of the explosion in Rotterdam's Zuidwijk. The police reports that he is suspected of involvement in the manufacture of narcotics on Schammenkamp, ​​the street where a huge explosion took place in an apartment building on Monday evening, followed by a fierce fire that raged all night. The police have not ruled out more arrests.

Three men were killed in the explosion. The body of a 43-year-old entrepreneur was recovered from the rubble by his relatives on Wednesday afternoon. The body of a 22-year-old man was found on Thursday evening and the body of his 33-year-old colleague was recovered from the rubble on Friday morning.

The police could then fully focus on the task of determining the cause of the explosion and fire. While securing traces, the detectives came across various attributes that could be related to the production of narcotics in a drug laboratory. The police then arrested the 34-year-old Rotterdam resident. His precise role is still under investigation. In addition, it is also examined whether the attributes found could be the cause of the explosion. Anyone who knows more is urged to come forward.

The explosion partially destroyed the apartment building. The building was so unstable that the search for victims had to be done with great caution, which led to helplessness and anger among the relatives. Only when a demolition company had demolished the unstable parts of the building could the last two victims be recovered. The residents of the apartment complex are temporarily housed in hotels.

Also read

After a day of waiting and careful searching, a body is found near the blackened hole