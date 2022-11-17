And the biggest mystery is; why did they specifically target Skodas?

Car thefts suck. It doesn’t matter what is stolen from you, a Twingo of 300 euros hurts just as much as a Mercedes S500 or something like that. People should just keep their filthy fingers off other people’s stuff.

But in Rotterdam and the surrounding area, a bunch of miscreants don’t do that. They steal all kinds of cars night after night. But strangely enough, almost all of them are Skodas. And not only do they take the whole car with them, they also enjoy stealing navigation systems, for example.

Already 16 cars in a week

These are considerable numbers, according to the local Rotterdam broadcaster Rijnmond, it was already hit 16 times in the past week. Most of them were Skodas. The police could not say with certainty why it is precisely this brand that the thieves are targeting, but they do have a suspicion.

Specifically, Skodas seem to be popular with car thieves in Nesselande, says Auke Bergsma, coordinator of Neighborhood Prevention Nesselande. “In the past week and a half, there have been at least sixteen burglaries at Skodas.” According to him, this indicates that there is now a demand for it. “We have the idea that it is made to order. Sometimes it’s Skodas, sometimes it’s the Mercedes and sometimes another brand.” According to the Rotterdam princess, who also doesn’t know it anymore and stuff

Tip: Park your car indoors

Inquiries at the police learned that there is a very good tip to prevent this kind of nasty surprises. Park your car indoors. And of course we think that’s the most brilliant plan we’ve heard in years. We also wonder why people park their cars outside in the first place…

Oh yeah. BECAUSE THEY HAVE NO PARKING GARAGE OF COURSE!!! That is the biggest problem for those poor people who have to worry every morning whether their car is still there and if it is, everything is still there.

Anyway, all that remains is to wish the residents of Rotterdam strength. And you don’t get it from us, but if you come across such a thief, you can give him a few good Rotterdam poffers on his plofkop.

That will teach him, won’t it?

