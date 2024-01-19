After two matches, Cape Verde is already assured of group victory in group B of the Africa Cup in Ivory Coast. The Blue Sharks won 3-0 against Mozambique on Friday afternoon, after starting the tournament on Sunday evening with a surprising 2-1 win over Ghana. Feyenoord striker Yankuba Minteh (19) is almost done with the African Cup after a second defeat with Gambia.

