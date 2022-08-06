The house of the Rotterdam alderman and deputy mayor Robert Simons was daubed with homophobic slogans and swear words in the night from Friday to Saturday. That reports regional channel RTV Rijnmond Saturday. A police spokesperson confirms NRC only that a house has been defaced in East Rotterdam.

The vandals have repeatedly written ‘RJK’ on the wall, an abbreviation of the Rotterdam Youth Core, a group of young Feyenoord hooligans. According to Rijnmond, the alderman has filed a report and is very shocked. He was said to have been home at the time of the incident. It is not clear why his house was picked by the vandals, the police are investigating the matter.

Also read: The RJK: an elusive group of young Feyenoord hooligans



It is not the first time that RJK has been linked to vandalism. Buildings in Rotterdam have already been daubed with homophobic slogans, including ‘RJK’. That happened last year at the gym of Paul van Dorst, the founder of LGBTI+ supporter group Roze Kameraden. The office of the gay interest organization COC in Rotterdam is also smeared with swear words. In addition, the windows of former Feyenoord director Mark Koevermans have been smashed with stones. Earlier this year, the police announced that they were investigating death threats against Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb and Van Dorst. Those threats are also linked to RJK.