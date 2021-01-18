The devil is in the details of the big deals. That is the drama of Brexit, the Christmas gift from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU to those who voted for it and its consequence of misunderstandings and secret clauses. This Monday more than 20 Scottish trucks that they transport shellfish, lobsters, salmon and scallops from the kingdom to the European Union They were parked in the vicinity of Downing St, the British government house, with large signs, which read “The Brexit massacre” or “Incompetent government destroying the seafood industry.”

Your project is throw the rotten fish at the door of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s home. So far they have not. With customs declarations, bureaucracy, authorizations, sanitary controls, they cannot arrive with its fresh products to the European Union.

The same problems are suffered by supermarkets in Northern Ireland, which continues to belong to the single European market. The bureaucracy has left its empty shelves.

Had the pandemic not reached these dramatic levels in Britain, this scandal would threaten the stability of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his false promises on Brexit.

In Paris there is also the other side. Mark and Spencer, the famous British supermarket with its branches in France, is the closest thing to a cuban store during “the special period” after the fall of the Berlin Wall. On their shelves there is absolutely nothing. Not sandwiches, not cookies, not whiskey, not her ready meals. They also can’t get their trucks through with their British goods, which the French love. From British tea to flowers and snacks.

Rotten seafood

Trucks used to transport British shellfish have been parked on the streets near Downing Street and Parliament Square, opposite the House of Commons, in protest of delays in entering the EU due to new Brexit rules.

The Brexit massacre reads the trailer of a truck in front of Downing Street. Photo: AFP

British Seafood Producers they have not been able to export its products to Europe since the beginning of January. The Brexit agreement requires capture certificates, health controls and customs declarations that mean huge delays for him. Many trucks have lost their 40,000 pounds of cargo, which rotted waiting in the port.

Their European customers are fed up with waiting for them due to the delay in entering the EU. They reject their catches because they are taking too long to arrive, which costs the producers tens of thousands of pounds by truck in some cases. Another problem is that restaurants and bars in France they are closed and nobody knows when they will open.

Britain exports large quantities of scallops, oysters, lobsters, mussels, prawns and crabs to the EU, which were previously brought directly to the mainland after being fished. A spokesperson for DR Collin and Son, which had several trucks at the protest, said the industry is “tied in knots with paperwork requirements, which would be fairly easy to handle “, as companies have been preparing for some time to leave the EU.

Police speak to the driver of a fish truck in London. Photo: AP

“Urgent action is needed to allow procedures that somehow realign the restrictions we face for the export of live crustaceans to Europe,” said the spokesperson, describing the situation in which fishermen and their fishermen find themselves as “a catastrophe”. families.

Impossible bureaucracy

The fishermen consider that all the technology with which they trained for months is old and does not allow them to leave with their exports from Great Britain to the EU. Gary Hodgson, director of Vebnturew Seafood, said an operator needed 400 pages of documentation export to be able to complete a ferry to the EU last week.

They are looking for a more agile system and sufficient customs personnel on both sides of the Franco-British border. The Scottish fishing company has been completely paralyzed. Thousands of fishermen and workers are without losing money, salaries, commissions, without being able to go fishing.

The seafood industry has already announced that it can collapse in days. Boris Johnson said they will be compensated. Photo: AP

The seafood industry has already announced that can collapse in days. Boris Johnson said they will be compensated for what he described as “temporary frustrations.”

They cannot export

The headaches are not only from the fishermen but from the psmall and medium-sized British companies, who must take their products to the EU or send them by Courier. There they discovered the new costs, that they would never have imagined. Increased bureaucracy, customs declarations, VAT are affected commercial traffic.

Government ministers describe the post-Brexit headaches that British exporters have suffered since January 1 as mere “initial problems”. But the reality is that they will be final.

Since January 1, when the Brexit transition period ended, British small and medium-sized companies have been affected by at least three new positions. Some firms discovered another surprise: that their clients in the EU they will have to pay upon receipt of the merchandise.

“From what I can see, currently companies like ours in the UK will no longer be able to make ‘final sales’ to customers in the EU. In particular, small orders under £ 100 will be completely impossible, ”said Paul, who exports fencing material to the EU, a niche industry.

The new liens Export costs include a “Brexit charge”, an export fee of £ 4.50 for each package sent to the EU, extra administration costs and filling out forms to be carried out by Couriers.

Second, there is a “deferred account fee” of £ 5 per package, which covers the courier’s costs of prepayment of import charges in the destination country. The third is a “disbursement charge”, which is established at different levels in each EU country, with a minimum of about € 14 per package, which is calculated as a percentage of the value of the merchandise, whichever is greater. plus VAT in the destination country. This covers the costs of the tax authority in the host country, which inspects and processes packages.

Companies think that the only way is set up a branch in Europe to avoid these charges. But jobs will be lost in Britain.

Paris, correspondent

