UThere have been at least ten poisonings and one death among mostly foreign visitors to a restaurant in Bordeaux, southern France. Health authorities in France on Wednesday urged guests who visited the restaurant in question last week to seek medical attention immediately if they experienced symptoms of botulism. Most of the victims known so far came from Germany, Canada and the USA. Last week, everyone visited a wine bar where homemade canned sardines were identified as the cause of the poisoning.

Botulism is a serious disease with an incubation period of a few hours to a few days and leads to death in five to ten percent of cases, authorities warned. Symptoms ranged from abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea to blurred vision, difficulty swallowing and breathing, as well as paralysis and muscle weakness.

The sick suffer from botulism

The fatality was a 32-year-old woman from the greater Paris area, as the broadcaster France Info reported. The woman’s partner was affected by the poisoning, as was a person from Barcelona. Five of the victims had to be given artificial ventilation in the hospital.

The owner of the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar, which is popular with tourists, admitted that he served his guests pickled sardines that were probably spoiled. When he opened the jars, he noticed a “strong smell,” he told the Sud Ouest newspaper. He threw away some of the sardines, but served the rest to his guests.







