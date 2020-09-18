Volgograd football club “Rotor” will not be able to meet at the away match within the eighth round of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League with “Rostov” due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the team, the club’s press service reports.

The Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union will decide on the further postponement of the match.

It is clarified that all club employees continue to regularly take tests, the condition of the sick is stable, all are in home quarantine.

Earlier it was reported that four players of London football club Chelsea were quarantined amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the team.