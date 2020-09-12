Volgograd soccer membership “Rotor” terminated the contract with midfielder Jano Ananidze, in accordance with the membership’s web site.

It’s specified that the settlement was terminated by mutual settlement of the events.

In response to the footballer, he’s nonetheless fearful about his knee, and will have to endure surgical procedure, so he determined to terminate the contract.

Allow us to remind you that Ananidze signed an settlement with the Rotor membership in early August. The contract was calculated till Might 2021. Earlier than that, the footballer performed within the Cypriot “Anorthosis”. Till 2019, he additionally performed for Spartak Moscow.

