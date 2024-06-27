At 90min we informed you that both Rayados from Monterrey and Toluca had plans to seek the signing of Carlos Rotondi. For the Diablos Rojos it did not go beyond an interest, however, the Monterrey team did make an initial offer for the Argentine that was not to the liking of the Máquina Celeste, since those from the capital of the country were open to negotiating the sale, but not for less than 4 million dollars.
Now, everything indicates that Rodolfo will not leave Cruz Azul this summer, because according to Carlos Córdova, a source close to the machine, Rayados has not presented a second offer for the signing of Rotondi, despite the fact that the Celestes were waiting for it.
On the other hand, the Regios have begun and with great force formal efforts to close the signing of Orbelín Pineda this same market and that is why it can be concluded that the Regios will not make any more moves for the Argentine.
Beyond the willingness of the Celestes to negotiate the transfer of Rotondi, the reality is that at no time was there any desire on the part of the club to close his exit, since he is a key man within Anselmi’s scheme, either as a winger or a wing-back. If there was openness to negotiate with Monterrey, it was because of the financial benefit that such a signing could bring to the player, who at the end of the road, at least six more months will represent the machine.
