Political elections 2022, Gianfranco Rotondi will support Giorgia Meloni as premier

“With regard to the rumors that give me a candidate here or there, I thank the journalists for their attention but I must softly remember that ‘Green is popular’ is a party, not a person, therefore the totocandidature is not interesting but the political choice of the party, in this case the opening of credit to Meloni premier, in the belief that the leader favored by the polls can acknowledge and represent the strong theme to the government of ‘Green and’ popular ‘: Italy’s leading role on the world stage of ecological transition, with a vision that is not ideological but attentive to work and production’ ‘.

To say it is the deputy FI Gianfranco Rotondi, president of “Verde è Popolare”. ” This – he continues – is the political figure. Candidates, at most, can be a consequence, which we have not even talked about, faithful to the rule that is first chosen and then discussed. Otherwise politics becomes a market ”. A twist for an old-fashioned Christian Democrat like him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

