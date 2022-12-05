Rothschild, the children remain dry-mouthed. All to the third wife

Sir Evelyn de Rothschilds is died last November 7 at the age of 91, he was the progenitor of the British branch of the secular banking dynasty. Two weeks after the loss, the British branch of the Rothschilds – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is in the grip of internal feuds who estranged the (third) wife of the late Sir Evelyn from the children of him, let yourself at empty hands from the will. Control of the family estate would be in the name of the widow, Lynn forester, Lady de Rothschild, 68 years old, American, and not to her children Jessica, David and Anthony. As if that weren’t enough, the main speech to the funeral was entrusted not to his children, not to Lord Jacob, fourth Baron de Rothschild and cousin of Sir Evelyn, but to the former US president Bill Clintonarrived at London with the family.

Particularly puzzlingfor friends, – continues the Corriere – is the decision to leave everything to the wifea woman who, they point out, doesn’t know the UK well, is more interested at the US politics and will in all likelihood decide to use the capital overseas. In the face of inheritance, even the most united families can fall apart. When the stake is something like 600 million pounds, tension is perhaps inevitable. THE sons by Sir Evelyn were instead placed sideways, so much so that his daughter Jessica, in protest, decided not to join the procession that at the end of the funeral followed the coffin.

