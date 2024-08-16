The Rothko Chapel in Houston is closed indefinitely due to hurricane damage. The building, a place of pilgrimage for art historians and art lovers, suffered water damage to a portion of the ceiling and several walls. Three of the 14 Rothko paintings were damaged. The exact damage and the cost are still being calculated by the organization behind the Rothko Chapel.

The chapel was hit by Atlantic hurricane Beryl in early July. It first passed Jamaica, Grenada and other countries in the Caribbean, before making landfall in Texas. A total of fifty people died, and the damage is estimated at over 6 billion dollars.

More than 100,000 people visit the chapel with works by abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko each year. The brick chapel is open to all faiths, and can host weddings, memorial services and other services. The building, located in the Museum District near Houston, is normally open six days a week. The chapel and paintings were renovated in 2021.

The sand-colored brick Rothko Chapel with a sculpture by the American artist Barnett Newman in the foreground. Photo Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

‘Windows on the infinite’

The meditative canvases in the octagonal chapel are black, or rather deep purple, depending on the light, the time of day and the gaze of the viewer. But it is not really about the colour, it is about the feeling. There is little to distract the visitor from the works. The visitor can settle down on a few simple wooden benches and lose themselves in the “windows to infinity”, as Rothko himself called the works.

The works form a Gesamtkunstwerk with the chapel. When a major Rothko retrospective with 115 paintings opened at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris at the end of 2023, the artistic director knew that it had been “pointless” to try to bring those fourteen paintings to the French capital. “After all, the chapel is much more than its paintings. It is a whole, an architectural structure. You can’t just move that place.”

The chapel was built in 1971 by order of the philanthropic couple Dominique and John de Menil. The legendary architect Philip Johnson was to design the chapel, Rothko was to make the paintings. The collaboration was difficult. Rothko envisioned a simple building that would serve his paintings. Johnson, in his obituary by NRC described as ‘the American architect of the twentieth century’, could not agree with it. The architects Howard Barnstone and Eugene Aubry eventually finished the project. Rothko did not live to see the completion of the chapel, he had died a year earlier.

